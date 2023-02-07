Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

ECPG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ECPG opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

