NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NTES opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.