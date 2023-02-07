Sherritt International (S) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sherritt International Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE S opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.85.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.