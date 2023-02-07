Equinor ASA (EQNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
