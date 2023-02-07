Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.22 million for the quarter.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Increases Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

(Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.