CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$993.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.64 million.
CAE Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CAE opened at C$30.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.73. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.