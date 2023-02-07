CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$993.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.64 million.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAE opened at C$30.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.73. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE Company Profile

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.06.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.