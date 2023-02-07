Héroux-Devtek (HRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.00 million.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$11.20 and a one year high of C$18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

