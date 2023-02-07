Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

CF stock opened at C$11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. TD Securities lowered Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

