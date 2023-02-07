Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
CF stock opened at C$11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.37.
Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.