Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 25.39 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.60. The stock has a market cap of C$32.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Great-West Lifeco

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.13.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

