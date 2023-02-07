nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of nLIGHT worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
