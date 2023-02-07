Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $174.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.93.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

