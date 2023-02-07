Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOD. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

