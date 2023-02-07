Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Ryerson worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 132.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,837 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 124.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Ryerson by 51.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryerson Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of RYI opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

