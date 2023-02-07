Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $666.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

