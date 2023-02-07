Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Horizon by 61.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,559 shares of company stock worth $4,453,606. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

FHN stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

