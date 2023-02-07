Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,836 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Chemours worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 23.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

