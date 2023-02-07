Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 4,700 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $26,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,712 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $16,488.96.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 2.1 %

SOTK stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of -0.23. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

