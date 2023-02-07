Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Director Vincent Craig Dungan Buys 1,153 Shares of Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) Director Vincent Craig Dungan purchased 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,168.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.07. Citizens Holding has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.
Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.
