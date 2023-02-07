Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Director Vincent Craig Dungan Buys 1,153 Shares of Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) Director Vincent Craig Dungan purchased 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,168.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.07. Citizens Holding has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.