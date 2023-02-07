Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cannabis Sativa to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A -1.18 Cannabis Sativa Competitors $1.05 billion $63.97 million 406.23

Cannabis Sativa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors -19.29% -57.34% -4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cannabis Sativa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors 193 858 1410 63 2.53

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Cannabis Sativa’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cannabis Sativa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.