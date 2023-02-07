Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $11.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.