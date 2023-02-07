Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.0 %

SDPI stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

