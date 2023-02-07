NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE NBY opened at $2.45 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.