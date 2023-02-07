National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

NFG stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

