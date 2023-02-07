Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

