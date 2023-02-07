Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stewart Information Services Price Performance
Shares of STC opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 21.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
About Stewart Information Services
Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.