Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,916 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Inter Parfums worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 75.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $123.39.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

