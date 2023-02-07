Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,656 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 53.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

