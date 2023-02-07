Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $20.52 on Monday. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

