Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.
Noah Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $20.52 on Monday. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
