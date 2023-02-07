Credit Suisse Group Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.71.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $240.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.