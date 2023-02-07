SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Lowered to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.