Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 7.2 %

HBI stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

