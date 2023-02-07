AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APP. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.