Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock worth $612,966. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

