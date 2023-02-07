Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a P/E ratio of 161.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

