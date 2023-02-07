Wedbush Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.02 on Monday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.