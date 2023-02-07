William Blair Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.69.

SBUX stock opened at $105.02 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

