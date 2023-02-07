Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

BYFC stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

