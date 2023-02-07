CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CASI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

