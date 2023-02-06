Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

