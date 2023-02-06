Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

