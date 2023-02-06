Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of NEM opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.