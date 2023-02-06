Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 71 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 256.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.29 and its 200 day moving average is $303.26. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

