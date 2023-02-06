TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.29 and its 200 day moving average is $303.26. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

