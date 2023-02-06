TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $196.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

