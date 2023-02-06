Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 32,155 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $214.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.01. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

