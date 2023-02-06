Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.04 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $129.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

