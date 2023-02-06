Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.