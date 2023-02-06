9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,334,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.42 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

