USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 23,336 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,836,000 after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

