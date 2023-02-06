Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

