Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

